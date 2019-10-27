Home

Cease Family Funeral Home - Bemidji
2807 Irvine Avenue NW
Bemidji, MN 56601
218-751-9700
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church
2220 Anne Street NW
Bemidji, MN
Marcella Marie Emily "Sally" CARROLL

Marcella Marie Emily "Sally" CARROLL Obituary
Age 96, of Bemidji, MN Died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Havenwood Care Center in Bemidji, MN. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2220 Anne Street NW, Bemidji, MN with Pastor Benjamin Zamzow officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN at a later date. Cease Family Funeral Home, 2807 Irvine Ave. NW, Bemidji, MN (ceasefuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements. Please forward any memorials to Tom Carroll, 8159 Burba Dr. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
