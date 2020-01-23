|
|
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the age of 82. Preceded in death by daughter Cheryl and longtime partner, Marvin Bibeau. Survived by children, Jim (Barb), Bob (Sue), Carol Wanner (Jeff), Dave, and John (Michelle); 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. A gathering will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. (651) 437-9419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 23, 2020