Marcella Mary KROGSTAD Obituary
Age 90, of St. Paul Passed away Aug. 3, 2019 Survived by children, LeRoy Krogstad; Sharon (Michael) Bartone and Tom Krogstad; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Sally Wesley, Hildegard Sorenson, Dolores Reischel, Florence Johnson, Alice Stenen, Mary Lou Haberkorn and Eugene Froelich; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Henry and Mary Froelich; brothers, Stephen, Joseph and Sylvester Froelich; sisters, Theresa Knorr, Monica Rasmussen, Rose Mary Juelfs and Barbara Pierce. Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday Aug. 7th at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME 536 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM (visitation 12-1PM) Thursday, Aug. 8th at CHURCH OF ST. COLUMBA, Lafond and Hamline Aves., St. Paul. Interment Oakland Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 6, 2019
