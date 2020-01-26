|
|
Age 79 of St. Paul Died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 Terry was born in St. Paul on January 29th, 1940 to Edward and Marcelle Devitt, her "larger-than-life parents". After attending St Luke's School and Our Lady of Peace High School, where she was editor of the yearbook and participated in stage productions, she went on to study liberal arts at St Mary's College of Notre Dame and the University of Minnesota. In 1958, on a Christmas break, she met Michael Hoffman who was attending St Mary's College in Winona. They fell in love, married, and in May of 1961 their first child Michelle was born. A little over a year later she gave birth to son, Mark. Terry was part of that groundbreaking generation of women who pursued careers when it was difficult to do so and was particularly drawn to activism and public service. Upon completion of her undergraduate studies, she landed her first post-college job working in the housing department of the Saint Paul Urban League where she was thrilled to be working in an organization involved in systems change. After completing her work there, Terry became assistant to the director of the state Office of Economic Opportunity and traveled around the state working on anti-poverty programs. She then went on to earn her master's degree in urban and regional studies at Mankato State University. In 1974 Terry took her talents to HELP Development Corporation, a non-profit economic development agency in St. Paul's Summit-University neighborhood. It was then that she began her life-long residency in her beloved Ramsey Hill. Terry's career path then led back to state government. She was environmental affairs advisor to the commissioner of highways, commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and in 1982 she was appointed to the Public Utilities Commission. After leaving the PUC she began a consulting practice, favoring work in the non-profit sector, working with the Saint Paul Chamber of Commerce, United Way, and her cherished Jeremiah Program to name a few. Terry was widowed in 2000 after her husband of 40 years Mike passed away. She was given a chance at love again and married Rodney Thein in 2008. After three and a half wonderful years together Rodney passed away in 2011. Terry was an agile thinker with a great sense of humor and a twinkle in her eye. She listened more than she spoke, was up for anything, and if a dance floor was available she was on it. Terry is preceded in death by husbands, Michael Hoffman and Rodney Thein; brother, Tim Devitt; and parents, Marcelle and Edward Devitt. She is survived by daughter, Michelle Hoffman; son, Mark (Jean) Hoffman; grandsons, Brian (Ariana) Hoffman and Kevin Hoffman; stepchildren, Mary "Katie" (Ronald) Kimlinger, Kristin (Mark) Miner, Stephen (Kari) Thein, David Thein and Erin Thein; step grandchildren, Daniel, Joseph, Ellen and David Kimlinger, Sarah and Steven Miner and Samuel and Charles Thein and special friend Jim Wicker and many loving cousins and friends. Her Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 51 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 55102 with a visitation one hour before the service. A reception will follow at the University Club, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul, 55102. In lieu of flowers, Terry would be honored to receive memorials to donor's choice or to the Jeremiah Program.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020