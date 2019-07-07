Home

Marcelline M. (Marcie) LUHRS

Marcelline M. (Marcie) LUHRS Obituary
Age 90 of Cottage Grove, MN Died on Thursday morning, July 4, 2019 at St. Clare Living Community in Mora, MN. Marcie was preceded in death by her husband Rich; parents; step-mother, Edith (Peterson) Swenson; in-laws, Frank and Donna Luhrs; brother, Jerry Swenson; special friend, Dee Dee Johnson; brothers-in-law, Frank and Donald Luhrs; sisters-in-law, June Bergstrom and Donna Holmberg. Marcie is survived by children, Kerry (Carl) Long, Richard Jr. (Jeanne) & Billy; grandchildren, Shannon, Jocelyn, Adam (Janelle) Long, Justin (Sara), Kyle, Austin (Jolie Nelson) Luhrs; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Sawyer, Elle Long; sister-in-law, Gloria Swenson; brother-in-law, David Luhrs; special cousin, Gay Lee Luhrs, her companion, Dexter; many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service will be at 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80 St. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Dementia Friends USA, www.dementiafriendsusa.org/
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
