Age 52. Died from metastatic breast cancer Wednesday, March 13th. Preceded in death by Gus (her dog-son). Survived by many friends and family. Graduated from Henry Sibley High School 1985, the College of St. Thomas 1989 and was a long time employee of the Internal Revenue Service. She just wants everyone to know "I did the best that I could". Gathering of friends and family on Sunday, March 17th from 2-6pm at Realife Cooperative, 170 Emerson Ave. E., West St. Paul, MN. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in Marci's name.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2019