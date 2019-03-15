Home

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Realife Cooperative
170 Emerson Ave. E.,
West St. Paul, MN
Age 52. Died from metastatic breast cancer Wednesday, March 13th. Preceded in death by Gus (her dog-son). Survived by many friends and family. Graduated from Henry Sibley High School 1985, the College of St. Thomas 1989 and was a long time employee of the Internal Revenue Service. She just wants everyone to know "I did the best that I could". Gathering of friends and family on Sunday, March 17th from 2-6pm at Realife Cooperative, 170 Emerson Ave. E., West St. Paul, MN. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in Marci's name.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2019
