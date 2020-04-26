Age 85, of Stillwater MN Passed away April 20, 2020 Preceded by parents, Greg and Ida Zoller; sister and brother in-law, Elaine and Marv Richert. Survived by children, Jodi Stebe (Pasquale), Dee Mack, Michael Paskeuric (Sophia Pham); grandson, Jake Mack; nephews, Rod Richert (Pat) and Mark Richert (Claire); also caring friends. Marcia was a long time member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. She faithfully and happily attended morning daily mass. A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the staff at Croixdale, Boutwell's Landing, and Lakeview Hospice where Marcia resided for the past 17 months. Services will be held at a later time.

