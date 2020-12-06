1/1
Marcia Jean FLANAGAN
Age 84, of Saint Anthony, MN Passed away on November 30, 2020 Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, William Flanagan, and by her parents, Edward Paradis Sr and Beatrice Paradis. She is survived by her sons, Alan Klietz (Ginger) and Brian Klietz (Kathy), her daughter, Marilyn Thompson (Wesley) and grandchildren Haley Thompson and Gunther Thompson, her brother, Edward Paradis Jr (Peggy Cooney) and his children John Paradis (Henley) and Daniel Paradis (Tiffany). Marcia loved sunflowers and books. She is fondly remembered by her family and friends for her loving kindness, her willingness to help others, and her selfless dedication to her mother during her own battle with Alzheimer's. Her brother remembers her fondly as a big sister showing him the way around the neighborhood and how to deal with schools. A private service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association (Minnesota - North Dakota Chapter) alz.org/mnnd.




Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
