Age 58, of South St Paul MN Passed away with her husband by her side on April 7, 2020. In the two weeks between learning of her cancer and her passing, the outpouring of grief from friends, family, parents and coworkers will attest to how LOVED she was. She was proudest of her sons; Jacob (Nicole) and his sense of humor, Adam (Kristy) and her grandkids (Connor, Lily, and Maisie). Her greatest pleasure was being a grandma – from pushing her "grandbabies" on the swing and doing puzzles at the kitchen table to searching for monsters in the backyard. Services by Cremation Society of Minnesota Funeral Home.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.