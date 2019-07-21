|
Age 97 of Chanhassen Formerly of Lake Hubert Died surrounded by her children Thursday, July 18th, 2019. She was born on the family farm near Leland, Iowa on March 23, 1922 to Gilbert and Clara Thompson, the fourth of nine children. Marcia was a very proud member of the Leland School girls basketball team in 1939. She received her A.A. from Waldorf College, attended the University of Iowa, and at age 56 earned her bachelor's degree from Augsburg College. She taught one year in a one-room country school house near Leland, then later in Hansell and Garner. After WWII she worked for Mid-Continent Airlines and later, TWA, as a ticket agent. She met her husband, John Turcotte, later founder of Mercury Travel Bureau in St. Paul, while both were working in Minneapolis. As a young travel agent he made a point of personally picking up tickets from Marcia so he could get to know her. They were married in Minneapolis on November 11, 1950, and lived in Richfield, Roseville, Mendota Heights, Uptown, and finally, Lake Hubert. Marcia is survived by her children: Jacqueline (Michael) Burkey of Brainerd, Suzanne (Hugh) Watson of Excelsior, Sally (Paul) Jacobsen of Brainerd, and William (Marlo) Turcotte of Excelsior; grandchildren: Andrew and William Burkey; Lissie (Brandon) Nichols, Peter, and Luke Jacobsen; Nate, Jack, and Mark Turcotte; and great-granddaughter: Summer Nichols. Also survived by her brothers Herb and David Thompson. She was preceded in death by John, her husband of 57 years; five sisters; and one brother. While Mom and Dad loved traveling the world — all seven continents! — they were always happiest when at Bide-A-Wee, their home on Lake Hubert. Special thanks to Pastor Jane and all the staff at SummerWood of Chanhassen and to Little Hospice in Edina. Memorials are preferred to Lakes Area Music Festival which Marcia proudly supported for bringing classical music to the Brainerd Lakes Area. Services will be private.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019