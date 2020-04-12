|
Age 85, March 25,1934-March 19, 2020 Mardell passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her parents Roy & Lillian Johnson, brother Dwayne, and great grandson Zylus Forsberg. Survived by her four children, Faye Myers (Larry), Ken Miklya (Colleen), Allen Miklya and Ruth LLerandi (Julio). Eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Mardell was a gentle, caring and giving person who was happy to help those in need. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service is pending for the future. Until such time, and in honor of Mardell, Look for the mourning doves, play your favorite music, do some dancing, sing a happy song, dig up some dandelions, pick up some pinecones, speak a little Spanish, eat something sweet, and praise God. Hasta Luego Mardell!
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020