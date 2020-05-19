Maree died at the age of 100 after living a long and healthy life. Preceded in death by her parents Alex and Ellen DuCharme; husbands Mathias Lendway, Edward Loeffler and Edward Gilbert; son Mark Lendway; step-son Patrick Gilbert; step-grandsons Michael and Daniel Gilbert; great granddaughter Brooke Kowarsch; son-in-law Roger Reiter; sisters Gertrude Bougie and Jane Mitchell; brother Philemon DuCharme. Survived by daughters Madelyn Reiter and MaryBeth (Steve) Kowarsch; daughter-in-law Michele Lendway; step-children James and Myra Gilbert, Gloria Gilbert, James and Cheryl Loeffler; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren. Due to the restrictions the Mass for Maree will be private but it will be streamed live via Zoom on Thursday, May 21st at 1:30PM. Please visit ChapelFuneral Providers.com for the Mass information. Public visitation at the Spielman Mortuary, 344 W. University Ave., St. Paul from 4-7PM Wednesday. Burial St John's Cemetery. Arr. Chapel Funeral Providers 651-224-8080
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2020.