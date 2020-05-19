Maree R. (DuCharme) GILBERT
Maree died at the age of 100 after living a long and healthy life. Preceded in death by her parents Alex and Ellen DuCharme; husbands Mathias Lendway, Edward Loeffler and Edward Gilbert; son Mark Lendway; step-son Patrick Gilbert; step-grandsons Michael and Daniel Gilbert; great granddaughter Brooke Kowarsch; son-in-law Roger Reiter; sisters Gertrude Bougie and Jane Mitchell; brother Philemon DuCharme. Survived by daughters Madelyn Reiter and MaryBeth (Steve) Kowarsch; daughter-in-law Michele Lendway; step-children James and Myra Gilbert, Gloria Gilbert, James and Cheryl Loeffler; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren. Due to the restrictions the Mass for Maree will be private but it will be streamed live via Zoom on Thursday, May 21st at 1:30PM. Please visit ChapelFuneral Providers.com for the Mass information. Public visitation at the Spielman Mortuary, 344 W. University Ave., St. Paul from 4-7PM Wednesday. Burial St John's Cemetery. Arr. Chapel Funeral Providers 651-224-8080




Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spielman Mortuary - Saint Paul
344 W. University Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55103
651) 222-6363
