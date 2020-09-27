89 - Died Sept. 4, 2020 at her home in Maplewood surrounded by love & family. Margaret Ann Anderson was born on the farm in East Alma Township near Milton, ND to John and Laura (Walstad) Anderson on November 13, 1930. She attended rural school near West Mountain and graduated from Milton High School. She received her Registered Nursing degree from Grand Forks Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in 1951, graduating with high honors. Her long career included working at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities Hospital during the polio epidemic of 1952, and spent many years in long term care. Margaret enjoyed drawing and painting her whole life. She loved gardening and animals of every kind. Her greatest joy came from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents; siblings, Bert, Clara, Crissy, Amy and Barney; and daughters, Meryl Papa and Peggy O'Brien. She will be forever missed by her children, Sean O'Brien, Katherine O'Brien, Randy (Patty) Ditschler, Jeff (Josje) Ditschler, Bridget (Phill) Enke, Barb (Desi) Biechman and Becky Reehl; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be held when we can gather safely.