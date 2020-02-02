|
Age 102, of White Bear Lake Died peacefully January 25, 2020 The family of Margaret Ann (Gussman) Livingston announces that Margaret died peacefully in her sleep at White Pine Assisted Living in White Bear Lake, MN in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 25, 2020. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Brainerd ("Jeff") Livingston, and survived by two daughters, Margaret ("Margee") Livingston Fabyanske and Nancy Lou Livingston, as well as eight much loved grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Margaret and Jeff were happily married for 67 years and Margaret lived 57 of them in Hastings, where Jeff owned and operated Livingston Ford, Inc. Their passion was golf and they were good at it! Both Margaret and Jeff served as past presidents of MWGA at Hastings Country Club (now Dakota Pines). They loved wintering in Tucson, where they continued to play with other golfing friends from Hastings. Most of all, though, they loved being grandparents! Margaret was lucky to meet all 18 of the great-grandchildren! The family has enjoyed so many memories of traveling "over the river and through the woods" for countless Thanksgivings and many other family gatherings. Jeff is undoubtedly waiting patiently "on the green" for Margaret to join him! "May the wind be always on your back and may God hold you both in the palm of his hand!" A funeral will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 400 W. 9th St., Hastings with visitation at 10 am, a Celebration of Life service at 11 am, and a luncheon following the service around noon. Private Interment of ashes will be held later in the spring. Memorials are preferred to Our Savior's Lutheran Church of Hastings or to the . "Life isn't a matter of milestones, but moments."- Rose Kennedy www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020