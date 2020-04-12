|
Age 84 Passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020. Born and raised in Alexandria, MN. After graduating high school, Marge moved to St. Paul, MN where she resided and raised her family for many years. She and her husband Fran Quinlan followed their dreams and moved to Gordon, WI to open their business at the Poodle Inn. There she found many good friends and adventures. She returned to the Twin Cities for the past 2 years. She has been loved by so many everywhere. Marge is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Berniece Angeldorf, three sisters, daughter Christine (at birth) and husband Francis Quinlan. Survived by one brother Donald Angeldorf, children Eileen (Tony) Ricciardi, Jeff (Leslie) Carle, Cindy (Bill) Lange, Patty Miller (TJ Parro), 13 grandchildren, and 14 great grand children, and many nieces and nephews. The family of Marge would like to send many thanks to the Woodbury Senior Healthcare Facility for their care. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Crescent Tide Cremation Services (651) 315-8214
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020