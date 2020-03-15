Home

POWERED BY

Margaret A. "Maggie" REIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. "Maggie" REIN Obituary
Age 82 Of Minneapolis Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020. Preceded in death by twin brother, Francis and brother, Paul. Survived by soulmate Alicia Damara; siblings, Mary, Thomas (Marilyn), Anna (David) Otto, Nancy Parkos, Charles (Patricia), Stephen, Kathleen, Patrick (Judy) and Theresa (Michael) Bloom and many nieces and nephews. A former SSND, Maggie was a volunteer chaplain with the St. Paul Police Department. She also worked at St. Adalbert's Catholic Church and Bradshaw Funeral Homes. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at THE PARISH OF SAINTS JOACHIM AND ANNE -CHURCH OF ST. MARK, 350 South Atwood Street, Shakopee, MN with visitation from 9:00AM to 10:45AM. Interment Shakopee Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the . 612-724-3621
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -