Age 82 Of Minneapolis Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020. Preceded in death by twin brother, Francis and brother, Paul. Survived by soulmate Alicia Damara; siblings, Mary, Thomas (Marilyn), Anna (David) Otto, Nancy Parkos, Charles (Patricia), Stephen, Kathleen, Patrick (Judy) and Theresa (Michael) Bloom and many nieces and nephews. A former SSND, Maggie was a volunteer chaplain with the St. Paul Police Department. She also worked at St. Adalbert's Catholic Church and Bradshaw Funeral Homes. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at THE PARISH OF SAINTS JOACHIM AND ANNE -CHURCH OF ST. MARK, 350 South Atwood Street, Shakopee, MN with visitation from 9:00AM to 10:45AM. Interment Shakopee Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the . 612-724-3621
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020