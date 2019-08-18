|
|
Loving Mother, Grandma, Great Grandma & Sister Age 75 of Little Canada. Preceded in death by son, Daniel; grandson, Bradley; parents, Wilfred & Isabelle; siblings, Hobert & Douglas St. Sauver. Survived by daughters, Laurie James, Sandra Johnson, Vicki (Matt) Peterson, & Tammy Kujawa; grandchildren, Teri (Chris), Nicole, Brian, Anthony, Andrew, Kendra, Shawn, Katelynn, Quintin, Travis, David, Carly, Nathan, & Abbie; many great grandchildren; siblings, Pete (Susie) St. Sauver, Jim (Marlene) St. Sauver, Judy (Tom) Helke, & Debi (Wayne) Davidson; many nieces, nephews, & friends. Peggy was a big MN Twins fan and fan apparel is welcomed. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 26, 2019, 11:00AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. Visitation Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 2:00PM-4:00PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul and one hour prior to the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Parkinson's Foundation. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019