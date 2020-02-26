|
Age 87, of Inver Grove Heights On Sunday, February 23, 2020 Margaret A. Seipel, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away. Margaret was born on June 14, 1932 to Paul and Hazel Caturia in Arkansaw, Wisconsin. She married Lawrence and settled in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota to raise four children Julie, Linda David and Larry. Margaret enjoyed writing poetry, hikes in the woods, reaching out through her faith and being surrounded by family. She helped us walk through life with compassion and love. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, brother William, daughter Linda. Survived by husband, Lawrence; children Julie (Loren), David (Terri), Larry (Kim), her 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Saturday February 29th, 2020. Visitation from 9-10 am all at The Church of St. Patrick, 3535 East 72nd St. Private burial. Family requests prayers in thanksgiving and honor for the life of Margaret. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2020