Margaret Ann "Marge" (Mugs) BROOS
The last Sobola sister passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on September 18, 2020 after a life well lived. Welcoming her are her parents Joseph and Mary, husband Bud, sisters baby Mary, Loretta, Lydia, Cecelia, Rose, Gladys and Helen. Marge was one of a kind and will be dearly missed by her children Eugene, Jamie and Chris Decosta (Dick), cherished granddaughter Abbie (Luke), several nieces and nephews and many great friends. Marge was loved by all who met her. She was known for her kindness, generosity and sense of humor and will be remembered for being a great mom, grandma, friend, baker and cook. Special thanks to Healtheast Hospice and her loving and compassionate caregivers. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mom leaves the world a little bit brighter having graced us with her presence.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
