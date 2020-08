Age 90 Born on August 2, 1930 in Fulton, Iowa. Passed away peacefully on August 21st, 2020, in St Paul. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Little Sisters of the Poor for the loving care given to Margaret in her last years and moments of life. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Margaret's honor to Little Sisters of the Poor, 330 Exchange St. So., St Paul, MN 55102. 651-457-6200