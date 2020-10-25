Of Saint Paul, MN Died peacefully on October 17th, 2020 at the age of 78 after a courageous battle with cancer. She loved being up north, fishing. She loved her family, friends, especially her grandkids. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Rosemary; brothers, Robert, Andrew, Michael, and Peter; and sister, Bonnie Moline. Survived by her sons, Mark (Tracy), Rich, Bob; grandsons, Kevin, Dylan (Grace), Drake; brothers, John (Molly) Berger, Richard (Jan) Berger, Daniel (Mary) Berger, Mark (Barb) Berger, Kevin (Cindy) Berger; sisters, Nancy (Dwight) Meyer, Mary (Joseph) Kuechele, Geraldine (Mike) Dellwo, Theresa (Brad) Bindig; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Berger, Gerry Berger; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A special thank you to everyone at Minnesota Oncology, St. Paul Cancer Center, and Our Lady of Peace Hospice. Due to COVID-19, Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.









