Margaret Ann (Hawkins) GLOSE
1935 - 2020
Age 84, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Margaret was born December 28, 1935 in St. Paul, MN, the youngest of four children to Frank and Mary (Adolph) Hawkins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean Charpentier; and brother, Thomas Hawkins. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 18 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Abbey of the Hills Cemetery in Marvin, SD at a later date. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until Noon on Wednesday, November 18 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Horan Funeral Home Phone: (715) 723-4404




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
NOV
18
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Holy Ghost Church
Funeral services provided by
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
(715) 723-4404
