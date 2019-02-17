|
|
Of Inver Grove Heights, MN Born Oct. 9, 1933 St. Paul, MN Died Feb. 12, 2019 of lung disease in her home surrounded by family. She loved to play cards, travel the US via car, sew and family gatherings. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Agnes Gregory (Belle Plaine, MN), brother, Robert Gregory, and son Gregory Todd Hunter. Survived by children, Carmen Hunter White, Robert Hunter, Kenneth Hunter and Lynda Bartlette. 10 grandchildren and 6 great grand-children. Vigil and Catholic Mass will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28th at Church of St. John Vianney. 840 19th Ave. N., South St. Paul, MN. Vigil from 9:30am-11:00am with Mass at 11:00am.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019