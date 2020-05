Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 90 - Lifelong resident of St. Paul Passed away at home on May 12, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Leroy; son, Gary; and daughter-in-law, Sandy. Will be dearly missed by her sons, Wayne and Brian; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family and friends.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store