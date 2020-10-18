1/1
Margaret Ann "Peggy" McCAULEY
1935 - 2020
Of Arden Hills, MN Passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at the age of 84. Born December 8, 1935 in Winona, MN to Harold and Margaret Nilles. On Dec. 28, 1958, Peggy married Jerry McCauley, forming an inseparable bond that lasted 61 years on Earth. An alumnus of St. Cloud State, Peggy began teaching at Island Lake Elementary in 1957 and continued her career educating Mounds View's youth until 1997. Peggy is survived by her three children Cathy McCauley, Greg McCauley and Mary McCauley-Long. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren Alexis, Katlin, Connor, Lindsay, Alaetra, Joey and Malayah. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, her mother and father Margaret and Harold and her sister Mary. Peggy was elegant, loved deeply, and would always greet you with a vibrant smile. Peggy had a radiating glow of kindness that caused children to gravitate towards her. She was not only a teacher in the classroom, but a teacher of life; instilling a depth of love, friendship, and strength in whomever she encountered. Her cremated remains will be resting at Roselawn Cemetery. A service will be scheduled in the spring.




Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
