|
|
Age 87, of Circle Pines Passed away on July 5, 2019 Born in Cherry, MN to Wilhart & Ann Nelson on July 19, 1931. Preceded in death by husband, Ken; and sister, June Bertani. Survived by children, Carol, Brian (Laurie), Elaine (Timothy) Olds, John (Krista); grandchildren, Samantha, Jeff, Luke, Jason, J.T., Justin; great grandson, Cole; and siblings, Donald (Lois) Nelson & Ruth Ollila. Funeral service 1 PM Wednesday, July 10 at OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH. 9185 Lexington Ave. N., Circle Pines. Interment Twitchell Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 12 Noon - 1 PM Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Savior's Lutheran Church. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019