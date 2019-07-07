Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
9185 Lexington Ave. N.
Circle Pines, MN
Margaret Ann SALIN

Margaret Ann SALIN Obituary
Age 87, of Circle Pines Passed away on July 5, 2019 Born in Cherry, MN to Wilhart & Ann Nelson on July 19, 1931. Preceded in death by husband, Ken; and sister, June Bertani. Survived by children, Carol, Brian (Laurie), Elaine (Timothy) Olds, John (Krista); grandchildren, Samantha, Jeff, Luke, Jason, J.T., Justin; great grandson, Cole; and siblings, Donald (Lois) Nelson & Ruth Ollila. Funeral service 1 PM Wednesday, July 10 at OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH. 9185 Lexington Ave. N., Circle Pines. Interment Twitchell Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 12 Noon - 1 PM Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Savior's Lutheran Church. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
