Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church
1669 Arcade St (Hwy 61)
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church
1669 Arcade St (Hwy 61)
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Age 96 of Saint Paul. Died on October 10, 2019. Preceded in death by loving husband, Carl; parents, Oscar & Ida Tellin; sister, Mildred Gerk; brother, Karl Tellin; and niece, Carol McEwen. Survived by nieces & nephews, Linda (Lanny) Boyer, William (Joanne) Tellin, Julie (Fred) Sanders, Thomas (Teresa) Tellin, Lori (Matt) Kirchner, Kristi (Pat) Barry, John (Jackie) Tellin and James Tellin. Margaret graduated cum laude from Gustavus Adolphus. She also attended the Univ. of Minnesota and was a school teacher for many years. Margaret was a proud member of the St. Paul Civic Orchestra as an accomplished violinist. Special Thanks to the entire staff at New Harmony Care Center. Funeral Service 11AM on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St (Hwy 61), St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
