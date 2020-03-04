Home

Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Margaret "Peggy" (Dabruzzi) ARMELL

Margaret "Peggy" (Dabruzzi) ARMELL Obituary
Loving Wife Age 69, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020, with her husband and sister by her side. Preceded in death by sister, Katie Dabruzzi. Survived by husband of 38 years, Pierre Armell; siblings, Mary, Terri (Steven), and John; nieces, Kristine (James) and Lisa; nephew, David (Tamara); extended family and friends. Memorial Service Thursday, March 12th 5:00 PM with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 2195 Woodlane Dr, Woodbury. Light supper to follow. Private interment at Union Cemetery. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020
