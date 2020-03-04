|
|
Loving Wife Age 69, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020, with her husband and sister by her side. Preceded in death by sister, Katie Dabruzzi. Survived by husband of 38 years, Pierre Armell; siblings, Mary, Terri (Steven), and John; nieces, Kristine (James) and Lisa; nephew, David (Tamara); extended family and friends. Memorial Service Thursday, March 12th 5:00 PM with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 2195 Woodlane Dr, Woodbury. Light supper to follow. Private interment at Union Cemetery. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020