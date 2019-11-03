|
|
October 27, 1933 – October 27, 2019 Born in Akeley, MN, as the eldest of 5 daughters to John & Margaret (Richardson) Childs who preceded her in death along with her sisters Patti (Jack) Cohen, Susan (Ed) Brustman; brother-in-law Jack Cohen; son-in-law Bill Vance; and beloved husband William C. Barker (1997). Survived by her children John Wayne (Mary) Barker, Mike (Sue) Barker, Ann (Bill Freerks) Vance, Betsy Gross; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grand children; sisters Nancy (Bernie) Drews, Kathy (David) Gordon; along with many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Moose Lake H.S., and Metro State University; much could be said about this accomplished, humble, loving and open-minded woman that would make her uncomfortable. So, we will abide by her wishes and keep it simple by being grateful for having this loving grandmother, mother, sister, aunt, and dear friend in our lives as one more joins the heavenly chorus for "We Are The Girls of Bowling Green". Visitation at noon, a memorial service at 1 pm, followed by a light lunch on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 2300 Hamline Ave., Roseville, MN. Flowers would be lovely or memorials that will be shared among Habitat for Humanity, Merrick, Inc., and St. Christopher's.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019