Beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister, Teacher Maggy left us April 23, 2020, age 85. Preceded in death by parents George and Margaret O'Hair. Beloved wife of Jim of 64 years; mother of Mike, Dan (Karen), Jeff (Patti) and Kathy (Tim); 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister of Barb (Larry) Hubert and Mary (Bob) Wampler. Maggy was an RN at St. Joseph Hospital and Forest Lake Hospital. She taught in the Nursing Assistant Program at 916 Vo-Tech and was the Infection Control RN at Lyngblomsten Healthcare. Private family services to be held. Family interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Your message can be left on the website below. Memorials in Maggy's name preferred to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store