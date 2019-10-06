|
|
Age 89 — Of St. Paul Passed away October 4, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Stan. Survived by daughter, Tammie (Todd) Eichmann; brother, Raymond Buchholz; beloved dog, Kaylie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Tuesday, October 8 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. at County Rd B. Graveside service 9 AM Wednesday, October 9 at ELMHURST CEMETERY, 1510 N. Dale St., St. Paul MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019