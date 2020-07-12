Age 72, of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on June 30 Chris worked as a city bus driver in St. Paul from 1985 until retirement in 2013. She devoted her life to raising her son, proudly seeing him travel the world and become a physician. She also enjoyed genealogy and traced her paternal great great grandfather's journey in 1863 from Belgium to Waverly, Minnesota. Chris leaves behind her loving son, Damian; sister Barbara; brothers Dale and Wayne. She was preceded in death by her father Lawrence, mother Margaret, and brother Larry. She will be remembered most for her generosity, especially toward her many elderly friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10 am with a visitation one hour before at Kandt & Tetrick Funeral Home, 140 8th Ave. N. in South St. Paul.