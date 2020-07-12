1/
Margaret C. "Chris" (Decker) ALLEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 72, of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on June 30 Chris worked as a city bus driver in St. Paul from 1985 until retirement in 2013. She devoted her life to raising her son, proudly seeing him travel the world and become a physician. She also enjoyed genealogy and traced her paternal great great grandfather's journey in 1863 from Belgium to Waverly, Minnesota. Chris leaves behind her loving son, Damian; sister Barbara; brothers Dale and Wayne. She was preceded in death by her father Lawrence, mother Margaret, and brother Larry. She will be remembered most for her generosity, especially toward her many elderly friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10 am with a visitation one hour before at Kandt & Tetrick Funeral Home, 140 8th Ave. N. in South St. Paul.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved