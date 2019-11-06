Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Nokomis Park Chapel
1838 Minnehaha Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 721-1651
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of South St. Paul
535 20th Avenue North
South St. Paul, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of South St. Paul
535 20th Avenue North
South St. Paul, MN
View Map
Age 92, of South St. Paul Passed away on November 1, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, 7 siblings and husband Charles, Sr. A 1945 graduate of Hibbing High School, she earned a nursing degree from the University of Minnesota in 1948, and worked at Miller Hospital and Mt. Sinai Hospital until her marriage to Charles Shreffler in March 1955. She returned to nursing in 1969 for what she thought would be a few months to pay for a pool table for the family. Twenty-three years later she retired from United Hospital. Marge was active in her church, enjoyed spending time outdoors, volunteering at United Hospital, playing bridge, attending Vikings games, and going to the Guthrie Theater. She was curious and interested in the world, organizing memorable family vacations and traveling to Finland, Germany, France, India and Mexico alone and with her daughters. Survived by her children Chuck (Beth Fondell), Jim, Shelley, and Mary Mickus (Rob); grandchildren Rick Healey, Kevin Shreffler, Scott Shreffler, Lucy Mickus and Sam Mickus; great grandchild Emory Healey; many other relatives and friends. Her unwavering love and support will be missed by all. Memorial service Monday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of South St. Paul, 535 20th Avenue North, South St. Paul. Visitation one hour before the service. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to South St. Paul Educational Foundation. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Nokomis Park Chapel 612-771-1651
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -