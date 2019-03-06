|
|
Age 86 of Cottage Grove Passed away March 4, 2019. Survived by husband of 66 years Charles; daughters Kathy DeMarre, Susan (Doug) Malcom and Cindy (Gary) Yff; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grand-children; as well one sister Betty (Gerald) Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Richard Carlson; sisters Jenny Blume and Joan Brose and son-in-law Jack DeMarre. Memorial service will be 11am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 – 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation one hour prior. Private interment will be in the spring. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 6, 2019