Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Margaret "Peggy" DOPKINS

Margaret "Peggy" DOPKINS Obituary
Age 86 of Cottage Grove Passed away March 4, 2019. Survived by husband of 66 years Charles; daughters Kathy DeMarre, Susan (Doug) Malcom and Cindy (Gary) Yff; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grand-children; as well one sister Betty (Gerald) Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Richard Carlson; sisters Jenny Blume and Joan Brose and son-in-law Jack DeMarre. Memorial service will be 11am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 – 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation one hour prior. Private interment will be in the spring. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 6, 2019
