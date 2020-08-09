Loving Wife, Mom, and Mema Age 72 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully at home on August 6, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Donavin; parents, Joe and Lillian; sisters, JoAnn and Kathy. Margaret is survived by her children, Dominic (Laura) and LeeAnn (Eric); grandsons, Alexander and Zachary; sister, Rosemary (Roger); brother-in-law, Roger; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM with visitation 1 hour prior on Thursday, August 13 at St. Mary's Catholic Church Downtown, 261 E. 8th St., St. Paul. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials Preferred.