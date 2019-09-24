|
|
1925 ~ 2019 Of Woodbury, MN, formerly of River Falls, WI Died Saturday, September 21. She is survived by daughters, Laura and Carol. Also grandson, Andy Roeck of Tacoma, WA and granddaughter, Miriam Drew of South Australia as well as other grandchildren and great grandchildren. Margaret graduated from Macalester College in 1947. She was married to John Andreas Ely for 61 years. Margaret was an accomplished knitter, enthusiastic traveler and loved the outdoors. There will be a family service at a later date in Mauston, WI.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 24, 2019