Age 91 of Roseville Died peacefully at her son's home on May 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl William and Emma (Herou) Edborg, and brothers Chuck and Ralph (Lois) Edborg. Margaret was born in Chicago, IL on September 9, 1927. During the Great Depression the family relocated to Bock, MN, her mother's hometown. When the Twin Cities Ordinance Plant opened in 1941, the family moved to St. Paul where her father found work. Margaret graduated from Murray High School in 1945. At the University of Minnesota she received a B.A. degree in art and home economics. She married William T. Morgan, II, on June 3, 1961, in Mason City, IA. The marriage ended in divorce. She is survived by her children, William T. Morgan, III of Apple Valley, MN, and Sarah Elizabeth Halfen (Tony) of Woodbury, MN; grandchildren, Nicole Halfen Fiebelkorn (Matt), Raquel Rae Halfen (Nick Caretta) and Taylor Gruye; and great-grandchildren, Bronwyn and McKenna Fiebelkorn. As a young woman, Margaret worked for Pan American Airlines as a flight attendant and as a hospitality worker with the U.S. Army Special Services, Bamberg, Germany. In Minneapolis she worked at Perrine's Bookstore and the Internal Revenue Service. Private services will be held on June 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019