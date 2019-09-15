Home

Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel at: Roselawn Cemetery
803 Larpenteur Ave. W
Roseville, MN
Margaret Elizabeth (Jones) KEHR

Margaret Elizabeth (Jones) KEHR Obituary
Born on 5/5/1918 in Havanna, IL. She died at the age of 101 on 8/20/2019 in Keller, Texas near her son. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Alvin Kehr. Survived by her son Curtis Kehr (Vicki), granddaughter Robin Laboi (Shaun), and 2 great granddaughters. She attended nursing school in Springfield, IL and Chicago. IL and served as the head nurse of the emergency room at Bethesda Hospital for many years. In retirement she was very active in public service in Roseville including Membership on the Parks Board, volunteer work at HANC, founding and running the Roseville Bird Club. Her Award Winning jams and jellies were legendary and her cookies and pecan pies were ever present at charity fund raisers. She lived her last years near Curt in Texas, visited frequently by Vicki, Robin, Emma, Addison, and Niles the GoldenDoodle. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday 9/20/2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel at: Roselawn Cemetery, 803 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville, MN. Lunch immediately following in the Gathering Room.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
