More Obituaries for Margaret WAKELAND
Margaret Eloise (Sockness) WAKELAND

Margaret Eloise (Sockness) WAKELAND

Margaret Eloise (Sockness) WAKELAND Obituary
Age 94 of St. Paul passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 at the Homestead in Maplewood. Preceded in death by siblings Ebine Sockness Klooz, Jean Marie Sockness Huffly, Martin "Bud" Sockness, Vernon Edward Sockness, parents Martin Oliver Olson Sockness and Vera Jennie Timblin. Margaret worked as an accountant and office manager most of her adult life. She had many fond memories of traveling the world with both family and friends. A celebration of life is to be determined at a later date. A private interment is planned. Margaret preferred, memorials made to and the .
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
