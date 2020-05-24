Margaret Ettel (Maggie) OLMSCHENK
Maggie was born on November 5, 1936 in St. Paul, MN. One of 8 children of Aloysius and Maurine Ettel. She married Ralph Olmschenk in 1956. Maggie held a variety of positions in her work life, most notably Postmaster in Taylors Falls, MN. Maggie passed away on May 20, 2020 after a valiant battle with brain cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, parents and siblings, Michael, Susan and Bill. Maggie is survived by her children Debbie (Dennis) Williams, Barbara (Jim) Woyak, Kathie (Wes) Carlson, Brad (Susan), Mark (Cherye), Susan (Ward), Craig (Deborah), 15 grand children, 15 great grandchildren, siblings Dave, Mary, Mark and Steve. Maggie was the essence of goodness and spunk. She was a beautiful, selfless, brave and loving woman who sacrificed everything for family and friends. Everyone who knew her was blessed to have her in their life. Maggie - you are loved and will forever be missed more than you can ever know. Memorials to Lymphoma Foundation of America. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
