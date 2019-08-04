|
|
Age 102 of St. Paul Passed away July 7, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Raymond; parents George and Alice Kelly; brother Melvin (Delores); grandsons Jeff and Tim; great granddaughter Jenny. Survived by children Gerald (Darlene), Kathy (Steve) and Ronald; 5 grandsons; 9 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren. Widowed at 51 years old and spent half her life alone being a wonderful, caring and loving mother and grandmother. Margaret was a special lady and loved by all that knew her. Special thanks to Debbie Sandquist of St. Pius X, Kindred Care Hospice, Gable Pines staff & residents. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday (8/10) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PIUS X, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Kindred Care Hospice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019