Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret, FAILES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret, "Peggy" (Syftestad) FAILES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret, "Peggy" (Syftestad) FAILES Obituary
Age 90, of St. Paul Passed away on July 17th. Survived by loving husband of 66 years, George; daughters, Karen Failes-Coad, and Kathy (Pat) Carpenter; grand children, Adele (Elena) Failes, Meghan (Justin) Terry, and Emily Coad; great-grandchildren, Remy Failes and Liam Terry. Preceded by sister, Mary Catherine Wills. Visitation at 9AM on Mon. 7/22 with Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at Lumen Christi Catholic Community, 2055 Bohland Ave. St. Paul. Luncheon to follow. Memorials to Vision Loss Resources of Minneapolis. visionlossresources.org.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 20 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.