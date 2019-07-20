|
|
Age 90, of St. Paul Passed away on July 17th. Survived by loving husband of 66 years, George; daughters, Karen Failes-Coad, and Kathy (Pat) Carpenter; grand children, Adele (Elena) Failes, Meghan (Justin) Terry, and Emily Coad; great-grandchildren, Remy Failes and Liam Terry. Preceded by sister, Mary Catherine Wills. Visitation at 9AM on Mon. 7/22 with Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at Lumen Christi Catholic Community, 2055 Bohland Ave. St. Paul. Luncheon to follow. Memorials to Vision Loss Resources of Minneapolis. visionlossresources.org.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 20 to July 21, 2019