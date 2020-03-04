|
Born January 4, 1921, died peacefully at age 99 on March 1, 2020. Margaret was a warm and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Born in West St. Paul to Daniel and Pauline Galvin. Preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 64 years Clarence (Pete) Pohl, and her beloved sister Phyllis Savage (Robert). Also preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters-in-law of the Pohl family and her daughter-in-law Leanne. Survived by sons Daniel (Theresa), Michael and Joseph (JoAnn) and daughters Mary and Virginia (Gerry Krey). Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Margaret and Pete moved the family to Snail Lake in Shoreview in 1959 and raised their 5 kids at the Lake. They were one of the founding families of ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH in Shoreview where Margaret's visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 13. Visitation will be at the Church, 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview, beginning at 9:30AM followed by Mass at 10:30AM. Private burial will be later. Memorials preferred to St. Odilia School.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 12, 2020