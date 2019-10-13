|
Age 80, of Woodbury Passed away peacefully at home on October 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her parents Alma and Emil Harinen and brothers John and Mark Harinen. Survived by her husband of 35 years, Bob Kirchmaier; sisters Paula (Dennis) Niemi and Mary Harinen; five children and step-children, Mike Chrysler, Dave Chrysler, Cindy Chrysler, Mike Kirchmaier and Ann Kirchmaier; six grandchildren, Tyler, David, Samantha, Haley, Linnea and Annika; and two great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Noah. Margaret will be missed by many friends and neighbors in Duluth, Lake City, Rochester, Woodbury and Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota. Margaret trained at Mayo Clinic as a Registered Nurse, and worked for many years specializing in QRC. Together, she and Bob ran a resort and gift shop on the North Shore of Lake Superior, and later moved their business to Lake City. Margaret and Bob shared many travel adventures over the years. They enjoyed exploring and making a community of friends on the water through sailing, numerous cruises, and navigating the Great Loop on their trawler, "Bellissimo". Services will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1583 Radio Dr., Woodbury, MN on Saturday, Oct. 19. Visitation at 11:00 and memorial service at Noon, with lunch served afterwards. Memorial gifts can be made in Margaret's memory to St. Therese Senior Services of Woodbury.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019