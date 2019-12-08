|
4/25/26-12/3/19 Preceded in death by high school sweetheart and husband, Lee Hanson, son David Hanson, 2nd husband George Martin Jr., brother Willard Dibble Jr. Survived by daughter Peggy Lee Campbell, son-in-law Rod Campbell, grandson Chris Peterson, granddaughter Laura Campbell, great granddaughter Sophie Peterson, beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Born on a dairy farm in Cannon Falls, MN, she was a product of a loving family, a one room school education until grade 7, a strong sense of, and service to community, and Christian values. She carried those small town, traditional values forward and expanded on them throughout her life. Peg's long life was rich with the love, laughter and challenges that 93+ years of life has to offer. She approached her life with a get-it-done and a get-over-it philosophy. Energetic curiosity and an openness to all possibilities led her to enjoy her work at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, enjoy many travel adventures, global and local service projects, knitting groups (aka friend therapy), her beloved book group, hours of bridge, love of opera and classical music, Minnesota sports and all technical devices. She fulfilled leadership roles in many of her activities from Girl Scouts to St. James Episcopal Church on the Parkway and beyond. She loved the Becketwood community where she lived for 30+ years. She participated fully in all things Becketwood and treasured the friends she made there. What a life you lived, Peg Hanson. Well done. Private family service and burial. Celebration of Life gathering December 21, 2-4 pm at Becketwood. In lieu of flowers per her request, memorials may be given to: The Dee and Gordon Sprenger Education Fund of the Abbott Northwestern Hospital Foundation or Our Lady of Peace Hospice Facility.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019