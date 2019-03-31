|
Age 95 Died peacefully in her sleep from congestive heart failure on March 22nd, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Burton Morris Jr. and her daughter, Margaret Landin. She is survived by her son, David Burton Morris III, his wife, Victoria of Wayzata, grandchildren, Victoria Morris and spouse, Robert Rowen of Minnetonka, and David Burton Morris iv, of Los Angeles, CA and two great grandchildren, Charlotte and Margaret Rowen. Born in Carlinville, Illinois into a wealty banking family, the house she was raised in, 'the Anderson house', is now the Macoupin County Historical Society and Museum. She met her husband, David, at the University of Kansas where they were both attending college. After marriage and living in Kansas City, Missouri for several years, they relocated to St. Paul, MN where David Jr. began working for his father, David B. Morris Sr., at Lyon Chemicals. In the early 1980s, upon her husband's retirement, they moved to Vero Beach, FL where Margaret had many relatives from the Anderson family living there. She was a 'killer' bridge player and until the day she died her mind was as sharp as ever, which continued to amaze all that came to know her. She will be forever missed and in our hearts. A special thank you from our family to Tisch Burgess who took care of her for the past six years of her life. There will be no memorial but donations can me made in her name to the Humane Society. Margaret truly loved all animals, especially dogs and 'Cody' and 'dDakota' in particular. Hopefully she will see them again.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019