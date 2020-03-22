Pioneer Press Obituaries
Age 99, of St. Paul, MN Passed away March 18, 2020 at Boutwell's Landing, Oak Park Heights. Preceded in death by parents, Michael and Bertha Garvey, siblings, MaryAnn, James, John and Tom, spouse, Vernon. Survived by brother, Michael Garvey Jr.; sister-in-law, Mary Pat Wussler; children, John (Marnie), Jane (Rob Jensen), Margie (Gary Trilk), Mark (Sally), Jim (Lisa), Mary (Tim Cromwell) and Julie; 29 grandchildren and spouses; 17 great-grandchildren and many relatives. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. A memorial service is planned for June. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Andrew's Village, Boutwell's Landing (The Gables) and Lakeview Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020
