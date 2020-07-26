Age 89, of St. Paul Park Went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Edward and parents Ole and Cecilia and 8 siblings. Survived by children Doug Howard and Kathy Howard; 5 grandchildren Steve, Holly (Charles), Bethany (Dexter), Ashley (Ryan) and Dougie; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and special friends. She enjoyed her bridge club, Bible Study groups and the Sons of Norway. For many years, she was a part of a Winter Carnival treasure hunting group, earning the distinction of finding the treasure in 1995. She will be greatly missed. Memorial service will be 5:00 pm, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church, 2100 Delaware Ave., Sunfish Lake, MN with visitation one hour prior. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Bethel Baptist Church.