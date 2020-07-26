1/
Margaret "Cookie" HOWARD
Age 89, of St. Paul Park Went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Edward and parents Ole and Cecilia and 8 siblings. Survived by children Doug Howard and Kathy Howard; 5 grandchildren Steve, Holly (Charles), Bethany (Dexter), Ashley (Ryan) and Dougie; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and special friends. She enjoyed her bridge club, Bible Study groups and the Sons of Norway. For many years, she was a part of a Winter Carnival treasure hunting group, earning the distinction of finding the treasure in 1995. She will be greatly missed. Memorial service will be 5:00 pm, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church, 2100 Delaware Ave., Sunfish Lake, MN with visitation one hour prior. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Bethel Baptist Church.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
JUL
30
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
1201 Portland Avenue
St. Paul Park, MN 55071
(651) 459-2875
